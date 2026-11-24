New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together, with the Akali Dal playing the role of the "bada bhai" (elder brother) in the alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (November 24).

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi along with SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders, Shah said, "Naturally, SAD will play the role of the elder brother. The Akali Dal and the BJP will contest together. Both parties will jointly contest all 117 seats, while the Akali Dal will be in the role of the elder brother."

'Punjab CM will be from SAD': Amit Shah

Asked who would be the NDA alliance's Chief Ministerial face in Punjab, Shah indicated that the Chief Minister of Punjab would be from the SAD, saying the party playing the role of the elder brother would get the top post. "The elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the Chief Minister," he said.

The BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, bringing the two parties back together after a gap of six years. Shah made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Under the leadership of our national president, a meeting was held in his chamber. During the meeting, BJP and SAD leaders decided that they will contest the next Punjab Assembly elections together. From now on, the Akali Dal will work as an ally of the NDA in politics," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP and SAD parted ways in September 2020, at the height of the farmers' agitation against the three controversial farm laws. The SAD subsequently pulled out of the NDA, bringing an end to its long-standing alliance with the BJP.

In protest against the farm laws, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was then a Union Minister, also resigned from the Union Cabinet. The Centre later repealed all three laws following prolonged protests by farmers.

'Drug-free Punjab, law and order topmost priority'

The Home Minister further said that the two parties had discussed several issues concerning Punjab and reached a consensus on their priorities. He said that the topmost priority will be making Punjab drug-free, improving law and order, ensuring security in the border state, and eliminating criminal gangs as the alliance's key concerns.

"The biggest hallmark of the BJP and the NDA is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both of our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them. Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties," he added.

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