New Delhi:

The alliance in Punjab between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be a marriage of convenience and compulsion. Both parties tried contesting separately in Punjab. The challenge this time is from the Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal is a past master at fighting electoral battles. Both BJP and SAD realised they had no choice but to join forces to defeat Kejriwal.

The good thing is that both parties refrained from acting hastily. First, they resolved their grievances, and then they reached a consensus on major issues related to Punjab. And the most important part: clarity was provided about accepting SAD as the senior partner (‘big brother’) in Punjab. Both parties left no room for doubt about Sukhbir Singh Badal, who will be projected as the CM face of the alliance. Both parties do not lack resources. This time, however, there are a few trump cards too in the pack.

Some of the ‘dhurandhars’ (experts) who framed AAP’s electoral win in Punjab are now with BJP. That is why the SAD-BJP alliance can prove lethal for both AAP, already hit by anti-incumbency, and Congress, which is embroiled in infighting.

Return of Sheikh Hasina: What next?

The question uppermost in the minds of people about Bangladesh is what will happen when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in Dhaka on December 16. Sheikh Hasina wants to return by a normal flight, surrender before the court and tell the judge that all cases filed against her are politically motivated. If that happens, her rivals will say, since the court has already convicted her and the deadline for appeal is over, she should be sent to prison immediately.

But there are few chances of such a thing happening. The government has already announced that once Sheikh Hasina lands at Dhaka airport, she will be arrested and sent to jail immediately. In such a circumstance, Sheikh Hasina’s supporters will come out on the streets, clashes will ensue, the government will declare Hasina a traitor, while her supporters will project her as a heroine.

The third option is that Sheikh Hasina’s return can take place through negotiations. On her return, she may be kept under detention and given permission to file an appeal and the law will take its own course. Such a process will be time-consuming, but considering the volatile situation that Bangladesh is facing right now, one can only say that anything can happen.

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