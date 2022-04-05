One arrested with AK-47 rifle at checkpoint in UP's Shamli

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV One arrested with AK-47 during checking at Kadargarh outpost in UP's Shamli

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a person named Anil alias Pintu, as an AK-47 gun was recovered from him during checking at Kadargarh outpost of the Thana Bhawan police station area in the Shamli district. Apart from the AK-47, 1300 magazines were also recovered from him.

Two of his accomplices managed to escape and the police is still investigating the matter. The police interrogated the arrested miscreant named Anil alias Pintu. He belongs to village Hadoli Shahabuddin Pur, police station Bhora Kala of district Shamli.

The three miscreants in the car were going from Muzaffarnagar to Haryana via Kadargarh. Upon receiving information, station in-charge Premveer Singh Rana, Kadargarh outpost in-charge Upendra Singh, Jalalabad police outpost in-charge, Vijay Tyagi and other police personnel laid siege to Kadargarh outpost.

Reports say that the jailed miscreant Anil Bunji, resident of village Sisauli, was involved in procuring AK-47. The miscreants were also involved in attacking Rajveer Singh Dean in Meerut.

The police and the investigating agency are gathering information from the arrested miscreant.

