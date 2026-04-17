AK-47s, AK-56s and more: Indian Army's 'Ibadat-e-Shahadat' museum showcases arsenal seized from Pak terrorists

Srinagar:

The Indian Army has preserved the weapons that it has recovered from Pakistani terror groups and the militants in Jammu and Kashmir at a museum in Srinagar. The museum, 'Ibadat-e-Shahadat', is located at the headquarters of the Fifteen Corps, which is famously known as the Chinar Corps.

These weapons were seized by the Indian Army from Pakistani terrorists from 1990 to the present. Some of the weapons that are displayed at the museum are pistols, AK-47s, AK-56 rifles, and other arms in significant quantities. Some of these weapons even have bullet marks, which reflect the intensity of many of the encounters.

The display of the weapons gives people a chance to people to pay their respects to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, who scarified their lives with pride and gratitude for the country.

Army's tribute to soldiers

As per the Indian Army, the weapons were seized from terrorists soon after "Pakistan aided terrorism reared its ugly head in the Kashmir Valley in 1989". The arms were shifted to the present location by Lieutenant General Nirbhay Sharma, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fifteen Corps in 2004.

The Army said Lieutenant General Sharma had changed the concept from a mere display of weapons to a full-fledged museum. "The museum is housed in two co-located heritage buildings of 1924 Vintage which were built to accomodate Maharaja Hari Singh's personal Body Guards and their Armoury (Shastra Ghar)," the Indian Army says.

"Skillfully divided into various galleries the museum interposes captured weapons and warlike material with the history, heritage, innate artistry and remarkably tolerant, all encompassing and unique culture of Kashmir. It also honours the sacrifices made by the Armed forces as well as Awaam since 1947. Each war fought on this soil since Independence has also been documented," it adds.

Inaugurated by former President Abdul Kalam

The museum was inaugurated by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in December 2004. During the inauguration, Kalam had said that the museum reflects how the people of Kashmir are poetic about their state.

"I am very happy that the museum is not only focusing on the weapons and war like material, but is providing the history, heritage and unique culture of Kashmir, including the sacrifices made by the armed forces and Awaam, since 1947. It also displays the honour received by our valiant soldiers," the former President had said back then.