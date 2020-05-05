Ajnara Daffodil in Noida Sector-137, Sector-31, Sector-1 report new coronavirus cases. Check full list

At least 13 new coronavirus cases were reported from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has seen 192 COVID-19 positive patients in the region so far. Of these, 109 have been cured. Among the 13 fresh cases, one patient has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ajnara Daffodil society in Noida Sector-137 while four patients were found infected in Bisrakh, Noida Sector-1. Here is the full list.
13 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN NOIDA
- Noida Sector 7: 57-year-old male
- Noida Sector 8: 2 patients -- 42-year-old and a 16-year-old male
- Noida Sector 1, Bisrakh: 22-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 18-year-old female, a 20-year-old female
- Noida Sector 31: A baby and a 37-year-old male
- Greater Noida, Alpha 1: 25-year-old male
- GIMS: 30-year-old female
- A 24-year-old female from Sharda Hospital
- Noida Sector-137: 41-year-old female from Ajnara Daffodil