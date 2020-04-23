Ajmer reports 79 new coronavirus cases in last 12 hrs, emerges as red zone

Ajmer has reported 79 new cases of coronavirus in the last 12 hours. The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has turned Ajmer into a major hotspot in the state of Rajasthan. As per reports, most of these confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from areas around the Ajmer Sharif Darga. The area has since been sealed. The officials have said that the new cases can be traced back to a man who has a travel history to Bihar.

"A man identified as Rashid first tested COVID-19 positive. We then collected 343 samples from the area. 79 of these 343 people have tested coronavirus positive. These people were asymptomatic. This is a challenge and worry as people without symptoms are testing positive. Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Ajmer DM told India TV's Manish Bhattacharya.

As the area has been sealed, the process of sanitisation, screening and contact tracing has begun.

With these fresh cases, the overall case tally in the city has risen to 100. Rajasthan's COVID-19 case tally is nearing in on the 2,000-mark as death toll in the state has risen to 27.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage