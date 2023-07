Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NCP leader Praful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a meeting

NDA meeting 2023 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel will participate in the NDA meeting on July 18 in the national capital.

The meeting will take place in Ashoka Hotel in Delhi on Tuesday.

On Thursday, sources have said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu may attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on July 18.

Both SAD and TDP are ex-alliance partners of the NDA.

