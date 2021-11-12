Civil society, new frontiers of war, can be divided to hurt nation's interests: Ajit Doval

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SVPNPAHYD NSA Ajit Doval speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that civil society is becoming the new frontiers of war which can be divided and manipulated to hurt a nation's interests. Speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, Doval pointed out that wars have ceased to become an effective tool for achieving political or military objectives.

"Wars have ceased to become an effective instrument giving their political and military objective even as they are unaffordable, uncertain about their outcome, he said, adding, "it is the civil society that can be subverted, divided and manipulated to hurt the interest of the nation,with new frontiers of war."

"If the internal security fails, no country can be great. If people are not secure, people are not safe, they cannot rise to the potential and probably the country will never grow," Doval further said.

Police's role in border management

A day after Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution against the Centre's decision to expand the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, calling it an 'insult' to the state police, Doval underlined that the police forces a greater role in border management spanning over 15,000 km covering Pakistan, China and Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"Not only the policing about which you (IPS officers) have been trained well. But it will extend. You will be responsible for border management of this country. 15,000 km of the border, most of it has got peculiar problems of its own," he said.

"There is a border in Pakistan with China or Myanmar or Bangladesh.

We have got different types of security related issues which are manned by the police and the central police organisations which are manning these borders," Doval added.

Last month, the Centre had amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

