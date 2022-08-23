Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/SCREENGRAB 'Do kaudi ka aadmi': Union Minister Ajay Mishra's remark on Rakesh Tikait triggers row

Highlights Ajay Mishra made the statement while addressing his supporters in his constituency Lakhimpur Kheri

"I do not pay attention if such a person says anything," Ajay Mishra said

Responding to Mishra's remark, Tikait said that the minister is angry because his son is in jail

Ajay Mishra Teni controversial statement: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's remark on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has triggered a big row. Addressing his supporters in his constituency Lakhimpur Kheri, Mishra called Tikait 'do kaudi ka aadmi' (worthless).

"I know Rakesh Tikait very well...do kaudi ka aadmi hai. He contested elections twice and on both occasions lost his deposit. I do not pay attention if such a person says anything. Leave it...I will never do anything wrong in life," the Minister of State for Home is heard saying in a video that is being widely circulated on social media.

Mishra's statement was in response to Tikait's 72-hour-long protest at Lakhimpur Kheri demanding his removal from the Modi cabinet.

Rakesh Tikait responds

Responding to Mishra's remark, Tikait told India TV that the minister is angry because his son is in jail. He (Ajay Mishra) should do yoga as he has lost his mental balance, Tikait went on to add.

"His statement is as per his personality," the farmer leader said.

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted in October last year when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the district. Ajay Mishra is the MP from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat.

Four farmers were mowed down by a vehicle after which two BJP workers and a BJP leader's driver were lynched by a mob. A journalist too died in the violence.

