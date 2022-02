Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@DCHAUTALA Haryana Deputy CM father released from jail

Former Member of Parliament (MP) and father of Haryana deputy chief minister Ajay Chautala has been released from Delhi's Tihar jail after serving 10-years in jail.

Soon after his release, his son Dushyant Chautala shared the photograph on Twitter. Dushyant heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and holds an alliance government with BJP in Haryana.

Ajay Chautala was sentenced in a teachers' recruitment scam in Haryana.

