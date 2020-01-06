Image Source : ANI Aishe Ghosh beaten with iron rods in JNU, being treated for head injuries

During the violent attacks, JNU Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh on Friday was beaten with iron rods. Ghosh has been admitted in AIIMS for head injuries. Several masked individuals, both male, and female thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the JNU campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They blamed RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

"They brutally attacked the students and vandalized the hostel. A large number of students are injured. We are now at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre. There is no ambulance. Police are not responding. Students are in a helpless state," said Biswas. He said with every passing minute, more and more ambulances were entering AIIMS trauma centre with injured students.



