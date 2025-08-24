Airtel network down again, users from Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka face trouble Airtel network down again, users from Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka face trouble, according to outage-tracking website DownDetector.

New Delhi:

Airtel down: Just days after a major outage disrupted services for Airtel users across India, the telecom provider has suffered another significant network crash, this time hitting users in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, the issue peaked at around 12:11 PM, with over 6,800 complaints reported in a short span.

Airtel down: Impact beyond Karnataka

While users in Bengaluru were the most affected, reports also poured in from Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and a few other major cities, according to the DownDetector live outage map. Several users took to social media to express frustration, with many complaining of complete loss of connectivity.

Airtel down: What problems are Airtel users facing?

According to people posting online, users are unable to conduct calls or messages. “Unable to make any calls and no mobile data. Shows as not registered,” posted one with other adding, “Same here in Bangalore. I can’t book a cab in a few hours for a meeting.”

“Yes whole internet broadband mobile all down in Bengaluru without any warning and the worst part is that Airtel is not taking any complaint via their app or IVRS and no response over X (Twitter) as well,” a user said.

Airtel down: Telecom provider responds

Soon after the outage, Airtel Cares issued a statement saying the issue appears to be due to temporary connectivity disruptions, assuring that the problem is expected to be resolved in an hour.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you,” the Airtel Cares message read