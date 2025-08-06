Airports across India on high alert following warning of possible terror attack | Check details The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an advisory to all stakeholders, including state police, airports, and airlines.

New Delhi:

All airports across India are on high alert following a warning about a potential terror threat. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed all stakeholders to enhance security at airports due to a potential threat from terrorists or "anti-social elements" between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

The security wing of the civil aviation ministry issued an advisory on August 4, calling for the immediate strengthening of surveillance at all aviation facilities. This includes airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools, and training institutes, where enhanced security measures are to be implemented without delay.

Airports on high alert

"In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads," BCAS said in an advisory.

According to news agency PTI sources, the BCAS advisory is based on a specific input related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group.

BASC has directed all aviation stakeholders to maintain close coordination with local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other relevant agencies. The advisory emphasises that any intelligence inputs or alerts must be shared promptly with all concerned parties.

Strict ID checks for all staff, contractors and visitors

Security personnel at all aviation facilities have been directed to remain on high alert 24/7, with intensified patrolling around terminals, parking areas, perimeters, and other sensitive zones. Airports are also required to enhance security on the cityside in coordination with local police forces.

The advisory applies equally to domestic and international airline operators, mandating strict security checks for all cargo and mail before loading onto commercial flights. Enhanced screening is compulsory for parcels at every airport, regardless of destination.

Among other measures, the security agency has said there should be strict ID checks for all staff, contractors and visitors. All CCTV systems should be fully functional and constantly monitored.

This heightened alert has been communicated to state police departments, airport authorities, and airlines to ensure comprehensive security preparedness across the aviation sector.

(With PTI inputs)

