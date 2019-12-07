Image Source : FILE After airport, Jewar gets its first govt women's college (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a government girls' degree college in Jewar, which is expected to come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The degree college has been a long pending demand of the region where thousands of girls either dropped out after school or travelled to Bulandshahr for higher education, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

Sharma was accompanied by state aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma during the foundation-laying ceremony of the college, which is expected to get ready in 18 months.

"It's been a decades old demand of the people here for having a government degree college for girls. The state government had recently approved it and two more such educational institutions will come up in the region after this," the Jewar MLA said.

Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway on outskirts of Delhi, is also the site where an international airport is proposed to come up. The Jewar airport is billed to be the biggest in India when fully functional.

ALSO READ | Key panel recommends Zurich Airport as developer for Jewar airport

ALSO READ | Zurich Airport to develop Jewar Airport in Greater Noida. 10 things to know