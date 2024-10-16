'Passenger safety remains our topmost priority', says Civil Aviation Minister on bomb threats to airlines

Follow us on Image Source : RAM MOHAN NAIDU KINJARAPU (X). Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Airlines bomb threats: The law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all cases of bomb threats against airlines and the government is closely monitoring the situation, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said today (October 16).

Against the backdrop of at least 19 flights operated by Indian carriers receiving bomb threats in three days that later turned out to be hoax, he also said the Mumbai Police have arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights.

Naidu posted on X and said, "Strongly condemn the recent bomb threats to Indian air carriers. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions. We are Committed in maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our topmost priority."

Necessary action will be taken against those who are held responsible: Naidu

"All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," the minister said in a statement as he expressed deep concern over the recent disruptive acts targeting the airlines.

Condemning any attempt to compromise the safety, security and operational integrity of the aviation sector, Naidu also said that he is monitoring the situation regularly. On Monday (October 14), Naidu chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation.

"I assure all the stakeholders, including passengers and industry partners, that every possible effort is being made to safeguard the operations.

"We are committed to enhancing security measures and maintaining seamless coordination with global security agencies," the minister said.