Shocking! Indian passenger allegedly urinates on co-passenger mid-flight on American Airlines

An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York, an official said on Sunday. According to the statement released by the airlines, the student was identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra. The airline said that the incident happened on Saturday. He allegedly urinated on a US male citizen in an inebriated state.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said. The airline company said that it will not allow passengers on board in future.

“Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G,” American Airlines said.

Passenger misbehaved with CISF personnel too

Before landing American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security and it was informed to CISF to take necessary action, “after landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehave with CISF personnel too,” an airport official told news agency ANI.

The airport police have taken cognisance and taking legal action against the passenger. “We have received a complaint of Urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence colony Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action,” Delhi Police said.

Notably, the incident came just two months after an Indian passenger urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. According to DGCA, Shankar Mishra, urinated on his co-passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition on November 26 last year.

