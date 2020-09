Image Source : FILE Aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

One person was killed after a small aircraft carrying 4 people crashed in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The incident was reported from Sarai Meer in Azamgarh district of the state. According to the details, the aircraft crashed at nearly 11:20 am today.

Two people jumped out of the aircraft with the help of a parachute, while one person remains missing.

Search for the missing is on. Police and local authorities were present at the incident spot.

More details awaited...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage