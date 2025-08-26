Air power reigns supreme in Operation Sindoor: IAF chief calls for caution on theatre command rollout Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasized the growing importance of air power in modern warfare, citing Operation Sindoor as proof of the IAF's offensive strength and successful tri-service coordination.

New Delhi:

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has reaffirmed the decisive role of air power in modern warfare, citing Operation Sindoor as a clear demonstration of the Indian Air Force's offensive capabilities. Speaking at the Army War College, the IAF Chief cautioned against rushing into the proposed military theatre command structure, suggesting instead the creation of a Joint Planning and Coordination Centre in Delhi to improve tri-services synergy.

Operation Sindoor, conducted from May 7–10, 2025, was a coordinated operation involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It led to the downing of six Pakistani aircraft and dealt significant blows to enemy installations, reaffirming the strategic advantage of well-planned and centrally directed air strikes.

"The operation once again established the primacy of air power," Singh said, noting that modern-day conflicts increasingly require swift, accurate, and overwhelming air dominance. He added that while Operation Sindoor showcased strong inter-service collaboration, it also underscored the need for a centralised strategic body to streamline joint military planning.

Caution against hastily restructuring forces

Addressing the government’s plan to implement theatre commands—which aim to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force under unified commands—the Air Chief cautioned against "disrupting everything to build one structure." He said such structural changes should be rolled out gradually, based on India’s unique strategic needs rather than imitating foreign models like the U.S.

"Everybody has their own requirements. We need to think about what we need... We should not come under pressure and rush the implementation," he added.

Joint Coordination Center proposed

As an alternative to an immediate overhaul, Singh proposed a Joint Planning and Coordination Centre in Delhi under the direction of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. He suggested that operational decisions should be centrally planned but executed through decentralised frameworks, allowing flexibility and responsiveness on the ground.

Growing relevance of air power

Reiterating that the relevance of air power will only grow in future conflicts, Singh said, "Whether it is the war of today or tomorrow, we cannot shy away from the fact that air power must be used offensively."

The IAF Chief’s remarks highlight a pivotal shift in India’s military thinking, emphasising strategic caution and operational readiness over structural haste.