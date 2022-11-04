Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR: 'Now not the time for blame game,' says Kejriwal alongside Punjab CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann

Air Pollution worsens: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday conceded that air pollution is a North India problem, holding Punjab government responsible for stubble burning. The Delhi CM and Bhagwant Mann held a joint presser on air pollution, where they emphasised that it is also the responsibility of the Centre to take specific steps to save north India from pollution.

"Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, Delhi Govt or Punjab govt are not solely responsible. Now not the time for blame game," CM Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said.

He also accepted that it is the responsibility of the AAP government which is Punjab to stop stubble burning. "Punjab govt responsible for stubble burning; it will be significantly reduced in the state by next year," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The skies over Delhi-NCR took on an ominous grey colour as raging farm fires and stagnant atmospheric conditions pushed the capital's air quality index to the edge of the "severe plus" category, prompting authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on diesel-run light motor vehicles.

The Commission for Air Quality Management -- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR in an order had said state governments may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.

