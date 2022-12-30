Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR air pollution: Ban on non-essential construction and demolition work

In view of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR region, stage 3 of anti-pollution plan has been invoked including ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 288 on Friday. The air quality in the Delhi-NCR is classified under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on last Friday had reviewed the progress of the 'Real-time Source Apportionment Project' and said identification of sources of air pollution on a real-time basis has now started in the national capital.

The project approved by the Cabinet in October 2021 and set up in November 2022 has been undertaken by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT-K), Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The IIT team is trying to recognise more detailed identification of the types of sources, exact timing and location of pollution emission, he said.

