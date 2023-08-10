Air India unveils new brand logo, livery as part of transformation plan under Tata Group | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India unveils new brand logo- The Vista

As part of its ongoing transition since being acquired by Tata Group more than one and a half years ago, Air India introduced a new brand logo and aircraft livery on Thursday. The new look transforms the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes the focal point of the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

In a statement, the airline said that its new logo 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future. According to the airline, the new livery and design of the aircraft incorporate a pattern that is inspired by the chakras and colour tones of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights.

"It also boasts a striking new custom-made 'Air India Sans' font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible," the release said.

Travellers will get to see new logo from December

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when the airline's first A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, according to the airline. Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion based on published list prices. The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year. As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

Air India's transformation plan:

'Taxi', the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan

AI, which focussed on addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth has concluded

The second phase 'Take Off', -- which will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence -- is in progress

Notably, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded by March 2024.

