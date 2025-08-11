Air India to suspend Delhi-Washington DC flights from September 1 amid operational restructuring The decision to suspend Air India Delhi-Washington DC flights comes shortly after the airline started retrofitting its Boeing fleet. Air India said that the Delhi-Washington DC flight suspension was primarily due to the shortage of aircraft.

Air India announced on Monday that it will suspend its Delhi-Washington DC flights starting September 1, citing a combination of operational factors affecting its overall route network. The suspension comes amid a fleet retrofit program and ongoing challenges in its long-haul operations.

Suspension due to aircraft shortage and retrofit programme

According to the airline, the primary reason for suspending the Delhi-Washington service is the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet. The airline began retrofitting 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month as part of an extensive upgrade program aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience. This retrofit requires multiple aircraft to be unavailable for service until at least the end of 2026, impacting Air India’s capacity on long-haul routes.

Airspace closure and operational complexity

Another factor contributing to the suspension is the continued closure of Pakistani airspace, which forces Air India to take longer flight routes. This results in increased operational complexity and challenges in maintaining reliable schedules. “The decision ensures the reliability and integrity of Air India’s overall route network,” the airline stated.

Gradual resumption of international operations

Earlier, Air India had temporarily halted its international flights following the tragic crash of flight AI171 on June 12 in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash resulted in the loss of 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and people on the ground. This incident prompted an internal review and operational pause.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson recently announced a phased resumption of international flights starting August 1, with full restoration targeted for October 1. The airline is focusing on strengthening internal systems to minimise disruptions amid recent technical and operational challenges.

Technical issues and safety concerns

The airline has faced several cancellations and delays in recent weeks, including the Delhi-Milan flight cancellation on August 5 due to a technical snag in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Additionally, a July audit by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) identified 51 safety lapses at Air India, including insufficient pilot training, use of unapproved simulators, and crew rostering issues. The airline has committed to addressing these gaps to improve safety and operational efficiency.

With these ongoing measures, Air India aims to enhance passenger experience and ensure safer, more reliable operations in the months ahead.