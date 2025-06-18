Air India to curtail 15 per cent of international flights operated by wide-body aircraft from June 20 The reduced schedule will come into effect from June 20 and will remain in place at least until mid-July. During this period, Air India will maintain standby aircraft in reserve to handle any unforeseen disruptions and provide backup support wherever necessary, the airline said in a statement.

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at maintaining operational stability and enhancing passenger safety, Air India has announced a temporary 15% reduction in its international services operated by wide-body aircraft. The airline stated that this decision has been taken to ensure better efficiency, maintain flight reliability, and minimise inconvenience to travellers. The reduced schedule will come into effect from June 20, 2025, and will remain in place at least until mid-July, the airline said in a statement.

During this period, Air India will maintain standby aircraft in reserve to handle any unforeseen disruptions and provide backup support wherever necessary, it added. "Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks. The cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July. This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions," the statement read.

Why has Air India taken this step?

Several key factors have prompted this strategic but temporary cutback:

Increased safety audits following the tragic Air India Flight AI171 incident on June 12, which led to heightened internal and external scrutiny.

Enhanced inspection protocols for Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft in light of global safety standards.

Political tensions in the Middle East, impacting flight routing and schedules.

Night curfews in multiple European and East Asian countries are disrupting normal flight operations.

Ongoing technical and weather-related challenges, adding pressure to on-time performance and aircraft turnaround.

Passenger support and safety assurance

In light of these challenges, Air India has reassured affected passengers that they will be informed in advance and offered the choice of alternate flights, free rescheduling, or a full refund without any penalties. The airline emphasised that passenger comfort and satisfaction remain a top priority during this adjustment period.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the AI171 incident, including both passengers and crew, Air India stated that a formal investigation is underway. The airline is working closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and other relevant authorities to determine the causes and further enhance its safety protocols.

