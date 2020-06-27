Image Source : FILE Air India to run special flight from Delhi to Yangon on July 4

Air India to operate a special/ relief flight to bring back nationals from Myanmar on July 4 (Al 1234, departure Yangon 14:30 hrs) for evacuating Indian citizens registered with the Embassy up to Lucknow and New Delhi under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Air India will issue tickets to those people who have confirmed for this flights and whose name is in the list being forwarded by the Embassy to Air India.

All expenses including the flight chgarges (for yangon-Lucknow sector-329/-USD (economy class and Yangon-New Delhi sector-329/-USD (economy class/) as well as the sudsequent mandatory quarantine charges for a period minimum 14 days will have to be borne by the passengers.

In case of overstay beyond visa validity, passengers may be asked to pay due charges of overstay, as prescribed by the government of Myanmar.

