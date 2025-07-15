Air India shifts Ahmedabad-Gatwick flights to Heathrow, restores routes post AI171 crash Air India has temporarily suspended Ahmedabad–Gatwick flights, shifting them to Heathrow and adjusting several international routes from August 1 amid safety reviews following the AI171 crash.

Air India has announced a temporary suspension of its Ahmedabad–London Gatwick flights from August 1 to September 30. Instead, the airline will deploy three weekly flights connecting Ahmedabad to Heathrow Airport during the same period. This modification comes as part of broader safety and operational reassessments.

Safety pause prompted by June 12 crash

The decision follows Air India’s "safety pause" after the catastrophic crash of flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, on June 12 near Ahmedabad Airport. That accident, in which 260 people aboard the aircraft and 19 individuals on the ground lost their lives, prompted extensive investigations and additional precautionary checks on the 787 fleet. Air India stated the pause was also helpful in managing extended flight times caused by airspace closures over Pakistan and parts of the Middle East.

Revised schedule for international routes

In conjunction with the Ahmedabad–Heathrow shift, Air India has shared adjustments to several other routes:

Delhi–Zurich: Increased from four to five weekly operations starting August 1.

Bengaluru–London Heathrow: Further reduced from six to four flights per week effective August.

Amritsar–Birmingham: Two weekly flights until August 31; three per week starting September 1.

Delhi–Birmingham: Continues at two per week.

Delhi–Paris: Reduced from 12 to seven weekly flights from August 1.

Delhi–Milan: Reduced from four to three weekly flights from July 16.

Delhi–Copenhagen and Delhi–Vienna: Both remain at three weekly flights.

Delhi–Amsterdam: From five to seven weekly flights starting August 1.

Far East and North America Adjustments

Delhi–Tokyo Haneda: Resumption of daily flights from August 1.

Delhi–Seoul (Incheon): Full resumption of five weekly flights by September 1.

Delhi–Washington Dulles, Chicago, San Francisco, New York (JFK), and New York Newark and Toronto/Vancouver rotations: All maintained, with varied frequency adjustments effective mid-July to August.

Australia and Africa Services

Delhi–Melbourne/Sydney: Flight frequency reduced (Melbourne 5x weekly, Sydney 5x weekly).

Delhi–Nairobi: Three flights per week until August 31; suspended in September.

Continued suspension on select Gatwick and Singapore Routes

The airline will continue to suspend long-haul services from Amritsar/Goa to Gatwick and from Bengaluru to Singapore until at least September 30.

Industry and regulatory implications

Air India’s restructuring aligns with safety audits mandated by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which prompted mandatory checks on fuel switch locking mechanisms in Boeing aircraft. Airlines have also reinstated or adjusted flight schedules conservatively post-crash to ensure passenger and crew safety.

The temporary rerouting of Ahmedabad flights to Heathrow signifies Air India’s cautious return to pre-travel demand levels while balancing safety audits and airspace constraints. With most international routes resuming moderate schedules by early August, the airline aims to restore confidence among travellers and regulators alike.