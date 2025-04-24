Air India, IndiGo reroute flights after Pakistan shuts airspace for Indian airlines Air India issued an advisory and informed that flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, ME will take an alternative extended route as Pakistan closes airspace.

New Delhi:

After Pakistan announced to close its airspace for Indian airlines, Air India and Indigo on Thursday announced that some flights may get affected due to extended routes. Air India said that the flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, ME will take alternative extended route.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday blocked its airspace for Indian Airlines, it also closed the Wagah border crossing and suspended all trade with India to counter New Delhi's measures after the Pahalgam attack. 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in Pahalgam on Tuesday after terrorists opened fire on tourists.

Air India flight delayed

In a post on X, Air India said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route. "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said. "To check if your flight is affected by this disruption, please call our Contact Centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," it added further.

Indigo issues advisory

Indigo has also issued an advisory stating that a few international flights might be affected. The airline has issued a 'Plan B' link for the passengers to check their flight's status and rebook the flight. "In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan air space closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience," Indigo's post on X reads.