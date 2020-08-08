Air India plane crash: Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims' family, bear treatment cost

Image Source : PTI Air India Plane Crash Victims: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Air India Express crash that took place at the Karipur International Airport yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has informed.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died in the Air India Express crash that took place at the Karipur International Airport yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has informed. Apart from the solatium for the victims, the State Government would also bear the treatment expenses of all those injured in this unfortunate plane crash irrespective of the hospitals they are in, CMO said.

Meanwhile, all the accident victims will be tested for COVID including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for Coronavirus, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

There were 190 people on board the aircraft, out of them, 18 lost their lives. 149 people were also admitted to hospitals, out of which 23 have been discharged, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed. "A few patients are in critical condition, three of them are on ventilators. We visited the site of the crash and two black boxes have been recovered. The precise cause of the mishap will be determined when we analyse data in those black boxes," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Kerala CM Vijayan also said that if any further assistance is required, the state government will take an appropriate decision to support them to get back to normal life. There are a few passengers from Tamil Nadu and Telangana also.

The post mortem process has been expedited despite the Covid-19 threat and is expected to finish before evening. The CM also appreciated the instant response of the locals living in the vicinity of the airport and also the local authorities to the tragedy, which ensured minimum loss

of lives in a disaster of such large magnitude.

Rescue ops completed in shortest possible time

The rescue operations were finished in the shortest possible time yesterday. "Even though 18 precious lives have been lost due to the impact of the crash, the rescue operations were a miraculous work.

The general public and the officials played a big role in spearheading the rescue operations," he said.

Vijayan along with Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan reached Kozhikode on Saturday morning. They were accompanied by ministers, the Chief Secretary and the state police chief.

Khan expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of the accident victims and his best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

