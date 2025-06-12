Air India plane crash: Govt to run special Vande Bharat trains to aid stranded passengers in Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The government has announced that Indian Railways plans to run Special Vande Bharat trains to assist in the evacuation of stranded passengers and their families. The development comes hours after the tragic plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, carrying 242 people, crashed soon after takeoff.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) could be seen from afar, losing altitude rapidly and crashing in a ball of fire that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

Out of 242 people, 169 were Indians, 53 were British, one was Canadian and seven were Portuguese nationals.

Air India pilot gave Mayday call

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

However, thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, DGCA said. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC (line training captains) with 8200 hours of experience. The co-pilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

AAIB to probe Air India plane crash

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the Air India plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to an official.

Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft, involved in the crash, had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members.

AAIB Director General and Director of Investigation at the agency, among others, will be leaving for Ahmedabad, the official said.

With PTI inputs