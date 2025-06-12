Air India plane crash: Government sets up high-level panel for investigation, boost aviation safety in India Air India plane crash: As many as 265 bodies have been brought to the city's civil hospital following the horrific crash of the London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). The number of those killed will be officially released by authorities after DNA test and identification.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the government will constitute a high-level committee aimed at strengthening aviation safety protocols across the country. Speaking on Thursday (June 12), Naidu emphasised the urgency of enhancing safety mechanisms and preventive measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“The loss of lives is deeply saddening. We are fully committed to improving aviation safety standards. A high-level committee will be set up to examine current systems and recommend improvements,” he stated.

The panel will include aviation experts, technical advisors, and regulatory officials, and will undertake a comprehensive review of aircraft maintenance, air traffic management, and emergency preparedness. This move comes amid growing concerns about aviation safety following the fatal crash of an Air India Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, which claimed several lives, including that of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Special team of caregivers arrives in Ahmedabad for relief efforts

Air India has dispatched a specialised caregiver team to Ahmedabad in the wake of the tragic crash of Flight AI171, which occurred shortly after takeoff on June 12. The team has been tasked with supporting on-ground relief operations and assisting affected families and officials at the scene.

“We are working with local authorities to provide necessary assistance and are extending full cooperation to the investigating agencies,” the airline said in an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). Air India also confirmed it will share timely updates via its X handle and official website.

Air India CEO issues statement

In a video message posted on social media, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a “difficult day for all of us in Air India.” “I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families affected. Our efforts are currently focused on supporting passengers, crew members, and their loved ones,” Wilson said, urging the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information.

“We understand there is a demand for answers, but accuracy is essential. We owe that to everyone involved,” he added.

Flight AI171: Aircraft details and passenger demographics

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, tail number VT-ANB, was operating as Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Runway 23 at 1:38 PM.

There were 242 people onboard (passengers and crew members), including-

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The crew included two pilots and ten cabin crew members. The aircraft was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC-rated pilot with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of experience.

Crash location and aftermath

The aircraft crashed into the Meghaninagar area, outside the airport perimeter, moments after departure. According to initial assessments, the crash site is near a doctor’s hostel, causing widespread destruction. Witnesses reported heavy plumes of black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Emergency responders immediately began evacuating and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Air India has also established a dedicated passenger information hotline at 1800 5691 444 to assist concerned families.

Investigation and ongoing support

Authorities have initiated a detailed probe into the cause of the crash, with Air India fully cooperating. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also announced the formation of a high-level safety committee to assess systemic issues and enhance national aviation safety protocols.

