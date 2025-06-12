Air India Plane Crash: Flight goes down right after takeoff; radar captures last location Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff. There were 242 passengers on board. The flight went down just 9 minutes and 42 seconds after departing from the airport.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight bound for London experienced a serious accident shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight was carrying 242 passengers at the time of the incident. As the aircraft took off, it crashed, resulting in a massive cloud of smoke billowing into the air, which also caused damage to nearby buildings. The accident occurred in close proximity to the Civil Hospital and Horse Camp area, not far from the airport.

Flight Radar has tracked the last known location of the Air India flight after takeoff, showing that it was just a short distance from the airport when the accident occurred.

(Image Source : FLIGH RADAR)Air India Plan crash location

In a statement released on its official X handle, Air India confirmed that flight number AI171, traveling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport, was involved in the accident. They are currently gathering information for the investigation, and further updates will be provided shortly.

242 individuals were on board

A total of 242 individuals were on board the Air India flight, as confirmed by the DGCA. This number includes 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members, with Captain Sumit Sabharwal in command and First Officer Clive Kunder serving as co-pilot.

The aircraft took off from runway 23 at Ahmedabad Airport. Unfortunately, just 9 minutes into the flight, it collided with a nearby building and crashed. The plane only managed to climb to a height of 600 feet before the accident occurred. Subsequently, debris from the Air India flight fell onto surrounding structures, igniting fires in those areas, and also affecting parked vehicles.

Rescue and relief operations underway

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway to assist the victims of this tragic incident. Three teams of NDRF, consisting of 90 personnel, have been dispatched from Gandhinagar to the crash site. Additionally, three more teams are being sent from Vadodara. Both the Army and the Air Force have also mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts.

