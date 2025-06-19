Air India plane crash: 'Aircraft showed no issues before AI-171 flight', says CEO Campbell Wilson Air India plane crash: Air India CEO reaffirmed the airline’s full cooperation with the ongoing official investigation and stated that they are awaiting the final report to understand the exact cause of the crash.

New Delhi:

Campbell Wilson, Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), in an official statement on Thursday (June 19), addressed the tragic crash of flight AI-171, affirming that the aircraft and its engines had shown no technical issues before takeoff. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad on June 12 (Thursday), claimed 241 lives out of the 242 on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Aircraft maintenance and engine checks up to date

Wilson emphasised that the ill-fated aircraft had undergone all scheduled maintenance and inspections. “The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next due in December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025,” he stated. He added that both the aircraft and its engines were under routine monitoring and showed no anomalies before the flight.

Ongoing investigations and full cooperation with authorities

The Air India CEO reiterated that the airline is fully cooperating with the official investigation and is awaiting the final report for further clarity on the causes of the crash. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and assured that Air India is committed to full transparency and accountability.

DGCA safety compliance and fleet inspection

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed immediate safety audits of Air India’s Boeing 787 fleet. Wilson reported that inspections have been completed on 26 out of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft, all of which have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently undergoing routine maintenance and will undergo safety checks before resuming operations. The DGCA has confirmed that both the fleet and Air India’s maintenance protocols meet required safety standards.

Enhanced safety measures and flight reductions

As a precautionary measure and to reassure the public, Air India has elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on its Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft. “These additional checks may impact schedules,” Wilson acknowledged, “and we have decided to reduce international widebody flights by approximately 15 per cent from June 20 through mid-July.” This reduction will allow more aircraft to be available as backups in case of any further technical contingencies.

Public apology and commitment to safety

Wilson also addressed recent flight delays and technical disruptions, apologising to passengers for the inconvenience. He reaffirmed Air India’s commitment to upholding the highest safety standards and enhancing passenger confidence through proactive measures.

Casualty update: 222 bodies identified

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, 222 of the 241 deceased have been identified and their bodies handed over to their families. The aircraft crashed into the boys' hostel of BJ Medical College in the city’s Meghani Nagar area, causing widespread devastation and national mourning.