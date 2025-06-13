Air India plane crash: Ahmedabad airport issues advisory for passengers, helpline numbers | Details In the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash that claimed at least 297 lives on Thursday, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the state has issued an important advisory for passengers and the general public.

Ahmedabad :

In the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash that claimed at least 297 lives on Thursday, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the state has issued an important advisory for passengers and the general public.

In a post on X, it said that the airport remains fully operational, and dedicated helpline numbers have been activated for any assistance or queries related to the incident.

Advisory details and helpline numbers

The advisory listed down helpline numbers to support those affected by the crash of Air India flight AI171. Passengers and their families were requested to contact the following helpline numbers for assistance: +91 99741 11327, 079-29900291 and 079-29900391

The airport authorities have urged people to use these lines for any information regarding the flight, support services, or operational queries.

PM Modi reviews situation, visits crash site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and the City Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad earlier on Friday, where he met with local officials and reviewed the response measures taken since the accident.

A high-level review meeting was also conducted at the GujSail building near the airport, where PM Modi was briefed about the sequence of events following the crash and issued necessary instructions to senior Gujarat government officials.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives: "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heart-breaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

Air India sets up assistance centres in four cities

Air India has announced that it has established Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres (FRACs) at four airports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick (London). These centres are facilitating the travel of family members to Ahmedabad and providing essential support services.

To further assist concerned individuals, Air India has also activated passenger support helplines – For callers in India: 1800 5691 444, for international callers: +91 8062779200

Air India flight crash.

Air India flight crash

On Thursday, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. The plane struck a nearby medical college complex and burst into flames, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, in what is now considered one of India’s worst air disasters.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and rescue and identification operations are still ongoing.