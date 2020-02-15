Air India pilots notice man, jeep on runway; makes emergency take-off

Air India plane, makes emergency take-off, after pilot spots man, jeep on runway

An Air India plane had to take off at a slower speed than usual after the pilots discovered a jeep and a man on the runway. During the take-off, the plane received damages, as reported.

The incident occurred when the plane was speeding up to take off but the pilots witnessed a man and a jeep on the runway. Though the plane had not attained the required speed to take off, the pilots had to do it to avoid hitting the jeep and the man but in doing so, the tail of the plane got rugged on the runway, following which it was damaged.

The incident is now being investigated by the aviation authority.

Pune Airport is one of the airports which is used as Indian Air Force airfield and witness army forces carrying out activities.

The aviation authority has directed to the Pune airfield to stock the recording to the Air Traffic control.

In the incident, Air India's jet fuselage is damaged following which it has been withdrawn from the service.

