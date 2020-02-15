Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Air India pilots notice man, jeep on runway; makes emergency take-off

Air India pilots notice man, jeep on runway; makes emergency take-off

An Air India plane at the Pune airport had to make an emergency take-off after the pilots discovered a man and a jeep on the runway. The plane had to take-off at the speed of 120 knots (222 kmph) which is slower than usual.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2020 15:38 IST
Pune airport, Air India, Delhi

Air India plane, makes emergency take-off, after pilot spots man, jeep on runway

An Air India plane had to take off at a slower speed than usual after the pilots discovered a jeep and a man on the runway. During the take-off, the plane received damages, as reported.

The incident occurred when the plane was speeding up to take off but the pilots witnessed a man and a jeep on the runway. Though the plane had not attained the required speed to take off, the pilots had to do it to avoid hitting the jeep and the man but in doing so, the tail of the plane got rugged on the runway, following which it was damaged.

The incident is now being investigated by the aviation authority.

Pune Airport is one of the airports which is used as Indian Air Force airfield and witness army forces carrying out activities.

The aviation authority has directed to the Pune airfield to stock the recording to the Air Traffic control.

In the incident, Air India's jet fuselage is damaged following which it has been withdrawn from the service.

ALSO READTrump says he is No 1 on Facebook, PM Modi is 2nd. Fact check, he is NOT

ALSO READ: 'It was apocalyptic': Air India pilot who evacuated stranded Indians from Wuhan shares first hand experience

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News