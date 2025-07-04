Air India pilot collapses before operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi Due to the incident, Air India flight AI2414 was delayed and subsequently operated by another member of the airline's cockpit crew.

New Delhi:

A medical emergency involving an Air India pilot caused a brief disruption to a scheduled flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on the morning of Friday (July 4).

Pilot taken to hospital moments before takeoff

According to sources, the pilot collapsed just before he was to operate flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Flight operated with replacement pilot

Due to the unforeseen incident, Air India arranged for a replacement pilot to operate the flight, ensuring that passengers reached their destination with minimal delay.

Airline confirms medical emergency

In an official statement, Air India said, "There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, which he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately."

“One of our pilots scheduled to operate flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi was unable to fly due to a sudden medical emergency. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he is currently stable and under the care of doctors,” the spokesperson said.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting the pilot and his family during this time to ensure a full and speedy recovery,” the airline added.

Pilot in stable condition

The airline further updated that the pilot is now in stable condition but remains under medical supervision at the same hospital.

Technical glitch forces Air India’s Delhi-Washington flight to terminate in Vienna

Air India’s flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC, scheduled for July 2, was forced to terminate its journey mid-way during a planned refuelling stop in Vienna due to a technical issue. The airline, in a statement, explained that routine checks during the stop revealed an extended maintenance task that needed rectification before further operation. As a result, the onward leg to Washington was cancelled.

Passengers stranded in Vienna were accommodated based on their visa status. Those with valid Schengen or visa-free entry were provided hotel stays, while special arrangements were made for others in coordination with Austrian authorities. Some passengers were rebooked on alternative flights.

Return flight cancelled; long-haul disruptions continue amid safety scrutiny

The return flight AI104 from Washington to Delhi was also cancelled. Affected passengers were either rebooked or offered full refunds, depending on their preference. The disruption comes amid a series of delays and cancellations affecting Air India’s long-haul routes, largely due to extended flight times caused by the closure of Pakistani airspace—necessitating crew rest halts in Vienna.

Adding to operational pressures, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified safety inspections of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 that claimed over 250 lives. The Dreamliners are powered by GEnx engines, now under stricter scrutiny.