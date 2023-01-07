Police arrest accused Shankar Mishra who peed on elderly woman on Air India flight

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/PTI Shankar Mishra's photo from his now-deleted LinkedIn profile

In a major development, the main accused who urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight was arrested by the Delhi police from Bengaluru.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police summoned Air India staff in connection with the incident. According to PTI sources, the Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, were issued a summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am on January 7, the sources said on Friday.

Citing Delhi Police, news agency ANI reported that the accused was arrested last night and has already been brought to the national capital. He will be presented before the court on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that the major development came nearly two days after Police registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found during a preliminary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said.

On Friday, US-based financial services company Wells Fargo terminated Mishra after it found their employee involved in such "drastic behaviour". "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

