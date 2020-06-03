Image Source : TWITTER @AIRINDIAIN Air India to operate 75 flights from India to USA and Canada from June 9, bookings from June 5

Under Mission Vande Bharat, Air India will be operating 75 flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada from 9th to 30th June 2020.

Bookings on these flights, ex India only, will tentatively be open from 5 pm on June 5 only through Air India website.

The Vande Bharat Mission had a head start in the country with the first airline touching down at Cochin International Airport on May 7.

Till May 31, the airport has handled 8,554 inbound passengers, a majority from the Gulf nations, the US and the European Union.

Air India and Air India Express together operated 48 flights.

The National carrier will operate Vietnam-Bombay-Kochi flight on June 7, Cairo-Bombay-Kochi flight on 16th, Kiev-Delhi-Kochi flight on 19th, London-Bombay-Kochi flight on 22nd, and Cebu (The Philippines)-Bombay-Chennai-Kochi flight on June 23rd apart from their scheduled operations fromm the Gulf countries.

