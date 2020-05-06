Image Source : PTI Air India opens bookings for passengers who wish to travel to London, Singapore and US from May 8 to 14

Air India on Wednesday opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore & select destinations in the USA on flights operating between 8th May to 14th May.

#FlyAI : Important Update for passengers regarding evacuation flights from India. Please visit https://t.co/FOAixDQ0Qo for details. pic.twitter.com/O23kcKLVlU — Air India (@airindiain) May 6, 2020

Air India is operating special flights ex-India to various destinations for Evacuation of stranded Indian citizens.

On the outgoing flights ex-India, Air India will be accepting eligible passengers who aredesirous of travelling abroad to the selected destinations as per the following criteria

Nationals of the destination countries.

Indian and foreign nationals who hold valid VISA of at least one year duration of the country of destination.

Green Card / OCI Card holders

The entire cost of travel will be borne by the passenger

Before purchasing the tickets , such persons are required to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website

The passenger must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination

At the time of boarding the flight , passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight

Passengers have to undertake to directly bear the entire cost towards Quarantine charges at the time of arrival at the destination.

MHA guidelines link on Main Banner .

Passengers will be travelling on these flights at their own risk.

Passengers have to undertake that in case of deportation, the entire cost towards deportation penalty, return fare and cost of Quarantine will be borne by the passenger.

