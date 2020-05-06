Air India opens bookings for passengers who wish to travel to London, Singapore and US from May 8

Air India on Wednesday opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore & select destinations in the USA on flights operating between 8th May to 14th May.
Air India is operating special flights ex-India to various destinations for Evacuation of stranded Indian citizens.
On the outgoing flights ex-India, Air India will be accepting eligible passengers who aredesirous of travelling abroad to the selected destinations as per the following criteria
- Nationals of the destination countries.
- Indian and foreign nationals who hold valid VISA of at least one year duration of the country of destination.
- Green Card / OCI Card holders
- The entire cost of travel will be borne by the passenger
- Before purchasing the tickets , such persons are required to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website
- The passenger must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination
- At the time of boarding the flight , passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight
- Passengers have to undertake to directly bear the entire cost towards Quarantine charges at the time of arrival at the destination.
- Passengers will be travelling on these flights at their own risk.
- Passengers have to undertake that in case of deportation, the entire cost towards deportation penalty, return fare and cost of Quarantine will be borne by the passenger.