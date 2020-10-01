Air India One — highly secure aircraft for President, VP, PM — set to arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport

Image Source : @MAVERICK_BHARAT The highly secured Indian Air Force One (also called by many as Air India One) is equipped with highly advanced safety technology and communication system. Photo tweeted by Twitter user @Maverick_bharat.

Air India One, a highly secured VVIP aircraft modelled on US President's aircraft 'Air Force One', is all set to arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in a couple of hours. The plane that took off from Texas today comes with an impregnable audio and video communications system that can function mid-air. Air India One will be used to fly the President of India, Vice President and the Prime Minister. Air Force One also boasts of a missile-defence system for emergency.

The Air India Flight AI160/AIC160 is on route to Delhi's IGI Airport. The modified Air India One is a Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India's fleet that will be carrying the Prime Minister and other VVIPs. The plane is also equipped with a sophisticated missile defence system and is capable of mid-air refuelling in case of emergencies.

Flightradar24.com data showed the VVIP aircraft was on way to Delhi airport.

Image Source : FLIGHTRADAR24 India's VVIP aircraft, AI160/AIC160 on route to Delhi's IGI Airport. (Photo Courtesy: Flightradar24.com)

I stand corrected. It is still going to be called Air India One until Air India is privatised, after which it will likely be called Indian Air Force One. However the two aircraft have been completely retrofitted and are not in Air India colours. This is one of them below, VT-ALW. https://t.co/InYamJouJC pic.twitter.com/qUSRGSIdoC — Sanjiv Kapoor 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheSanjivKapoor) October 1, 2020

More to follow...

