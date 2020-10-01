Thursday, October 01, 2020
     
Air India One — highly secure aircraft for President, VP, PM — set to arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport

Himanshu Shekhar Himanshu Shekhar @himaanshus
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2020 14:39 IST
Image Source : @MAVERICK_BHARAT

The highly secured Indian Air Force One (also called by many as Air India One) is equipped with highly advanced safety technology and communication system. Photo tweeted by Twitter user @Maverick_bharat. 

Air India One, a highly secured VVIP aircraft modelled on US President's aircraft 'Air Force One', is all set to arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in a couple of hours. The plane that took off from Texas today comes with an impregnable audio and video communications system that can function mid-air. Air India One will be used to fly the President of India, Vice President and the Prime Minister. Air Force One also boasts of a missile-defence system for emergency. 

The Air India Flight AI160/AIC160 is on route to Delhi's IGI Airport. The modified Air India One is a Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India's fleet that will be carrying the Prime Minister and other VVIPs. The plane is also equipped with a sophisticated missile defence system and is capable of mid-air refuelling in case of emergencies. 

Flightradar24.com data showed the VVIP aircraft was on way to Delhi airport. 

India Tv - India's VVIP aircraft, AI160/AIC160 on route to Delhi's IGI Airport. (Photo Courtesy: Flightradar24.

Image Source : FLIGHTRADAR24

India's VVIP aircraft, AI160/AIC160 on route to Delhi's IGI Airport. (Photo Courtesy: Flightradar24.com)

More to follow...

