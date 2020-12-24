Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kolkata: Air India flight with CJI SA Bobde on board makes emergency landing soon after take off

Kolkata: Air India flight with CJI SA Bobde on board makes emergency landing soon after take off

Air India's Kolkata-Hyderabad flight with CJI SA Bobde onboard made an emergency landing on Wednesday, soon after take-off and declared full emergency due to technical reasons.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2020 8:29 IST
Kolkata: Air India flight with CJI SA Bobde on board makes
Image Source : AP

Kolkata: Air India flight with CJI SA Bobde on board makes emergency landing soon after take off

An Air India flight carrying India’s top judge was returned to Kolkata airport in emergency minutes after taking off, due to technical reasons. CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde was travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad after attending a function at Tripura High Court on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, Kolkata airport director confirmed that the chief justice was on board the flight and he would depart to Hyderabad today.

"Air India's Kolkata-Hyderabad flight returned back soon after taking off & declared full emergency due to technical reasons yesterday. Chief Justice of India was on board the flight. He will depart for Hyderabad today," said Kolkata Airport Director.

Chief justice Bobde on Wednesday inaugurated the eSewa Kendra in the Tripura High Court, a neighbouring state to West Bengal.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News