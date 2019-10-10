Image Source : FILE Air India to introduce Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted flight from Oct 31

National carrier Air India will launch thrice-weekly flights on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (United Kingdom) route from October 31 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a senior official said on Thursday.

The international flight will connect Amritsar to Stansted in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Air India General Manager (Marketing and Planning) Raman Babu told media.

It will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, he said, adding that a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will operate on the route.

"Punjabi flavoured food will be served in the aircraft," he said.

The carrier will also start a direct flight between Amritsar and Patna from October 27, he said, adding that a 162-seater aircraft will operate on the route.

Gurdwara Patna Sahib in Bihar's capital of Patna is a sacred place for the Sikh community as it is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

The flag carrier airline will also increase the frequency of Delhi-Amritsar-Toronto flight from thrice a week to daily starting March next year, he said.

He further said that Air India is likely to resume the Chandigarh-Bangkok flight from July next year.

