Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory after Iran attacks US bases in Qatar and Iraq Iran has launched six ballistic missiles targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a major US military installation in West Asia.

The rising tensions in the Middle East have impacted the aviation sector, prompting several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to issue travel advisories for passengers. The move follows Iran's missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, sparking concerns over the safety of air travel through the region.

According to the advisory, some flights may face delays or diversions due to the ongoing developments in the Middle East. These changes are being implemented to ensure flight operations remain within safe and approved airspace. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status and make necessary travel arrangements accordingly.

Travel advisory for passengers

Air India issued a travel advisory and said that it has ceased all operations to the Middle-East, as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

"Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice. Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces. We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control. Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority," said Air India Spokesperson.

SpiceJet said that due to airspace closure at Dubai, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status or contact our helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any assistance,” said SpiceJet.

Akasa Air said that due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, their flight operations to and from the region may be impacted. "We understand this may affect your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience," said Akasa Air.

Prudently and progressively resuming operations: IndiGo

Meanwhile, IndiGo is prudently and progressively resuming flight operations on these routes as airports across the Middle East are gradually reopening. "As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust," the airline said.

Earlier, IndiGo had announced on X that flights to and from several Gulf and West Asian destinations have been suspended effective Tuesday. "In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, our flight operations to and from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Madinah, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Ras AI-Khaimah and Tbilisi have been suspended at least until 1000hrs today," IndiGo stated.

Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran launched missile attacks Monday on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base attack, but said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported. It said its airspace was now safe.



The Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq was also targeted, an Iraqi security official who was not authorised to comment publicly told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage to the Iraq base or any injuries.

