Air India flights land in Patna without passengers' luggage, chaos erupts at airport Two Air India flights landed in Patna on Saturday without passengers’ checked luggage, sparking chaos at the airport. The airline cited weather and runway constraints, assuring baggage delivery by the next morning amid growing scrutiny following recent safety incidents.

Patna:

At Patna Airport on Saturday, two Air India flights—IX2936 from Bengaluru and XI1634 from Chennai—landed without carrying the checked luggage of several passengers. The incidents unfolded against a backdrop of heavy morning rainfall and airport operational constraints, leading to widespread uproar among travelers.

Passengers disrupted, airline explains

Passengers expressed their frustration at the absence of their baggage, resulting in chaotic scenes at the airport terminal. According to Air India officials, the aircraft had exceeded safe weight limits due to weather-induced delays. They cited the short runway of Patna Airport and continuous rain as contributing factors that made it unsafe to carry heavier bags on board.

Delivery assurances and pilot constraints

In a bid to resolve passengers’ inconvenience, Air India assured that all luggage would be delivered by 8 AM the following morning. The airline maintained that the safety of its flights and compliance with runway restrictions were the primary reasons behind leaving the bags behind.

Air India under scrutiny after recent mishaps

This incident follows hot on the heels of Air India’s devastating crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, when Flight AI-171 bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 onboard. In response to that tragedy, the airline and its parent company, Tata Sons, announced an interim compensation package of Rs 25 lakh (approximately £21,500) per affected person, supported by a centralised helpdesk launched on June 15. The first claims were disbursed on June 20, with more underway.

Public confidence tested again

The Patna luggage fiasco further strains public confidence in Air India as it works to regain trust following back-to-back crises. With both incidents still under investigation, aviation regulators and passenger rights groups are expected to review the airline’s operational protocols and safety standards.

Authorities at Patna Airport are collaborating with airline officials to ensure swift baggage delivery. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to probe the weight management decisions and runway safety concerns that led to the incident. Passengers remain hopeful of a smooth resolution before weekend travel picks up.