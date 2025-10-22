Air India flight to Newark returns to Mumbai after midair technical snag, return journey cancelled As a result of the incident, both AI191 and its return flight, AI144 from Newark to Mumbai, were cancelled. Air India announced that all affected passengers in Mumbai have been provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked on alternative Air India or partner airline flights.

New Delhi:

Air India flight AI191, operating from Mumbai to Newark on October 22, made a precautionary return to Mumbai after the crew detected a possible technical issue mid-air. The aircraft landed safely, and detailed inspections are underway to confirm its airworthiness.

Due to the incident, both AI191 and its return leg, AI144 from Newark to Mumbai, were cancelled. Air India stated that all affected passengers in Mumbai have been provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked on alternative Air India or partner airline flights to their destinations.

Passengers booked on AI144 from Newark were also informed of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements at the earliest.

An Air India spokesperson said the airline prioritises the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew above all else, adding that the aircraft’s return was a standard precautionary procedure.

Air India Express flight suffers glitch

Earlier this week, an Air India Express flight returned to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after developing a technical snag but later resumed its journey once the issue was resolved on Monday.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh Airport at 1.25 pm. However, shortly before landing, the pilots detected an issue in the avionics system related to one of the wings, an official said.

"The pilots decided to return to Guwahati immediately. After a thorough inspection and rectification by engineers, flight IX-1186 departed from Guwahati again and landed in Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," the official added.

