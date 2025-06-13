Air India flight to London returns to Mumbai hours after takeoff amid Israel-Iran tensions A London-bound Air India flight from Mumbai took a U-turn and was returning to India shortly after takeoff on Friday, as per Flightradar24.

Mumbai:

A London-bound Air India flight returned to Mumbai, hours after its takeoff from there due to the closure of Iran's airspace after Israel carried out airstrikes in Tehran on Friday. The return came as Air India diverted several of its international flights due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Earlier, data from the flight tracking portal FlightRadar24 showed flight AIC129 returning to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after its departure from there. The radar showed that the aircraft had taken a U-turn and was returning.

Reason for diversion

In a statement, Air India said the flight was among several others that were diverted or returning to their origin to ensure the safety of passengers following the closure of Iran's airspace.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin," it said.

Air India international flights are diverted today

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," the airline said in the statement.