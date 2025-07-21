Advertisement
  3. Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff in Delhi due to technical snag

Air India flight to Kolkata aborts takeoff in Delhi due to technical snag

The airline has cited "technical reasons" for the aborted takeoff and said that investigations are currently underway to ascertain the exact cause. Air India has stated that a detailed statement will be shared soon.

An Air India flight.
An Air India flight. Image Source : Air India
Reported By Anamika Gaur  Edited By Abhirupa Kundu  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

An Air India flight headed to Kolkata was forced to abort takeoff at Delhi airport on Monday after a technical snag was detected at the last minute.The incident involved Air India Flight No 2403, an Airbus A321 aircraft. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 7:30 PM but has now been rescheduled to depart at 9:00 PM.

