Air India office at Kolkata airport receives flight hijack threat call, investigation underway

An Air India's office at Kolkata airport received a threat call to hijack a flight. The call was received between 7 pm and 7.10 pm.

As per reports, the caller gave his name as Prashant Biswas who threatened in Bengali and hung up the phone. The accused did not specify which flight he was talking about to hijack.

Taking the call seriously, the police immediately started the investigation and trying to trace the person. The cops are also in touch with Air India officials.

