Air India flight headed to Delhi suffers delay over technical glitch

An Air India flight headed to New Delhi suffered a delay due to a technical glitch on Saturday, officials said while adding that alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers.

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

"Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well," the official added.

