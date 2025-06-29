Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi diverted over cabin temperature concern An official statement from Air India confirmed that the aircraft made a safe landing in Kolkata and is currently undergoing technical inspection.

New Delhi:

An Air India flight from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday (June 29) as a precautionary measure following reports of elevated temperatures inside the cabin.

Safe landing and ongoing inspection

Flight AI357 landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing technical checks.

"The aircraft made a precautionary diversion due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. It landed safely and is being inspected," an Air India spokesperson stated.

Passenger support and alternative travel plans

Air India has assured that its ground staff in Kolkata are assisting passengers and working on alternate arrangements to get them to Delhi at the earliest.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and are providing all necessary support,” the airline added.

Another incident: Chennai-Bound flight returns to Mumbai

In a separate incident, an Air India flight headed from Mumbai to Chennai was forced to return to its departure point after detecting a burning smell in the cabin. The incident occurred on June 27, 2025, aboard flight AI639.

The aircraft landed safely back in Mumbai, and passengers were shifted to a replacement aircraft.

“The precautionary return was made for safety. Our ground colleagues supported passengers to minimise the disruption,” the spokesperson said.

Two mid-air technical alerts in 2-days

These back-to-back events, though managed safely, highlight the need for stringent in-flight monitoring and rapid response protocols to address any technical irregularities mid-flight.