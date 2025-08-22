Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur returns midway due to this reason After the aborted take-off, Air India issued an apology for the disruption and assured that alternate flight arrangements were quickly put in place to help passengers reach Jodhpur.

Mumbai:

Passengers on Air India flight AI645 from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 (Friday) faced unexpected delays after the aircraft was forced to return to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew, adhering strictly to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), decided to discontinue the take-off run and safely brought the aircraft back.

Alternative travel arrangements made

Following the aborted take-off, Air India expressed regret for the disruption and confirmed that alternative arrangements were made to ensure passengers reached Jodhpur. The ground team in Mumbai extended on-the-spot assistance to minimise the inconvenience caused to travellers.

Airline issues apology, reaffirms safety priority

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen delay. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority.”

Smooth handling of the situation

Despite the setback, the airline highlighted that the quick decision of the cockpit crew and the timely intervention of the ground staff ensured passenger safety and provided reassurance.