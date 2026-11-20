Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 24, 2026, citing the prevailing situation in the region. Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will also remain suspended until November 30.

The airlines have announced complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for passengers with eligible bookings. The facility is subject to specific booking cut-off dates, while revised travel must be completed within the timelines set by the airlines.

Air India announces free rescheduling and full refunds

In a post on X, Air India said passengers with confirmed bookings to or from Jeddah until November 24, made on or before November 20, can reschedule their travel without an additional charge, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.

The same provision applies to passengers booked on flights to or from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, provided their bookings were made on or before November 10.

Air India passengers can reschedule their journeys to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express passengers can opt for any operational station of the airline in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

For passengers affected by the Riyadh and Dammam suspensions, revised travel can be completed by December 14. Those affected by the Jeddah suspension can reschedule their journeys up to December 8.

Helpline numbers for rescheduling and refunds

Passengers seeking assistance with rescheduling or refunds can contact the airlines on the following numbers:

Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999

+91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 Air India Express: +91 124 6935600

Other airlines had also suspended Saudi flights

The disruption had affected other Indian carriers as well. Earlier this month, IndiGo and Akasa Air also extended the suspension of services to several Saudi cities amid heightened security concerns.

The developments followed claims by Yemen's Houthi militia that it had launched drone and missile strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia, including facilities in Riyadh. Saudi-led coalition forces, meanwhile, said they had intercepted drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Region.

These developments had prompted airlines to review their operations in the region, with several extending flight cancellations as the security situation remained uncertain.

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